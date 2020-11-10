Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of NKG stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.11.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.