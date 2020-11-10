Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NKG stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.11.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

