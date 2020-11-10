Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 1st

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

JGH opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

