Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
