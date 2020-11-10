Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

