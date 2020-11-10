Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE:NIQ opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

