Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
NYSE:NIQ opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $14.84.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
