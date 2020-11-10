Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE NMT opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $14.80.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
