Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE NMT opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

