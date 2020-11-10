Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE NMS opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

