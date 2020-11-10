Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
JLS stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
