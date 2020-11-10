Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

JLS stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

