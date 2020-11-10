Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NHA opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

About Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

