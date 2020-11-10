Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of NHA opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.
About Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
