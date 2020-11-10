Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

NMZ opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.