Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NMI opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

