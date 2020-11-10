Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of NMI opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
