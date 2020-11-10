Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

NUV opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

