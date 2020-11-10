Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
NUV opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.15.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.