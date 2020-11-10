Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 1st

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
NXJ opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $15.18.
Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Company Profile
