Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 1st

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

NXJ opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

