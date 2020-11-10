Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

NJV stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund alerts:

About Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.