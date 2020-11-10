Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of NRK stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.04.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
