Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NRK stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.