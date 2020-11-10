Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NQP stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

