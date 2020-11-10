Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

