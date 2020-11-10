Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22.
