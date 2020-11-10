Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE JRI opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $19.22.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

