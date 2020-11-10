Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE JRI opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $19.22.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
