Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE:JSD opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $277,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 114,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,300 in the last 90 days.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

