Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 1st

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.
NYSE:NBB opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $23.60.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
