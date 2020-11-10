Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 1st

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE:NBB opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

