OLD Republic International Corporation Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD Republic International Corporation decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.5% of OLD Republic International Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corporation’s holdings in Intel were worth $55,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

