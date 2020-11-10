OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OCX opened at $1.52 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 294.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 292,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.