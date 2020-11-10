OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.
OCX opened at $1.52 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.51.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.
