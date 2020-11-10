Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Noble Financial cut Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Laidlaw cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

In related news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $142,523.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.93. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

