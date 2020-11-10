Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Holdings Raised by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

OTIS traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.77. 1,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

