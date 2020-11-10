Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Otter Tail has raised its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. Otter Tail has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.