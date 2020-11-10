Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at CIBC

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$0.80 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.63.

Shares of POU opened at C$3.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

