Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

PBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

PBA stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

