Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. 957,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,246,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.