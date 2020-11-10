Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,669,000 after purchasing an additional 341,773 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 83,026 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,365,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

