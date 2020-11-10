Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,308 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of Polaris worth $28,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

Shares of PII stock opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average is $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.01 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

