ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Down 11.9%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) shares traded down 11.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.64 and last traded at $43.80. 3,757,931 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 1,240,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter worth about $260,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth about $371,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

