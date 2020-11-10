Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Down 12.1%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares fell 12.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $27.28. 3,044,923 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 933,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRPL. ValuEngine cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -209.85, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $1,225,795.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,465.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430. 75.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

