Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $8.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

RTLR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $18.41.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 31.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.