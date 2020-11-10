Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,025 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $47,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,295.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

