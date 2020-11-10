Raymond James & Associates Buys 61,722 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 911,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,722 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $54,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,359,392,000 after buying an additional 3,925,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $908,320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,990 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,794,000 after purchasing an additional 46,556 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.