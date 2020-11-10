Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,764,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313,011 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PPL were worth $48,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,208,000 after purchasing an additional 990,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PPL by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,499,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 700,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PPL by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,177,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,464,000 after purchasing an additional 207,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,416,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,956,000 after purchasing an additional 509,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,211,000 after purchasing an additional 257,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.