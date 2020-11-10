Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Biogen worth $42,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.17.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $236.26 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.