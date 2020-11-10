Raymond James & Associates Has $263.18 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 177,093 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of The Walt Disney worth $263,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a PE ratio of -229.98, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

