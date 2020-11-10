Raymond James & Associates Has $39.93 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,615 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $39,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.9% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 493.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $26,790,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 57.80%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

