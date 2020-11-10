Raymond James & Associates Has $42.16 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,156,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $42,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 114.7% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.