Raymond James & Associates Has $615.08 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075,740 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,735 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Visa worth $615,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,438,826,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on V. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $212.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.45 and a 200-day moving average of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $413.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

