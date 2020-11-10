Raymond James & Associates Purchases 100,544 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $41,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,090,000 after buying an additional 48,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,112,000 after buying an additional 300,229 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Analog Devices by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,440,000 after buying an additional 523,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,981,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,367,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,503.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Edward Jones lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.83.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $135.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day moving average is $116.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

