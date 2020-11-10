Raymond James & Associates Purchases 26,916 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,916 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.43% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $53,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

