Raymond James & Associates Purchases 47,471 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of The Travelers Companies worth $53,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after acquiring an additional 681,447 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 98.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 593,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,620,000 after acquiring an additional 294,568 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 107.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 500,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,500,000 after buying an additional 259,374 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 192.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after buying an additional 160,800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 18.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,864,000 after buying an additional 150,660 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. William Blair raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $134.28 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.47.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

