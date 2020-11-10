Raymond James & Associates Sells 136,249 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136,249 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.41% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Garrison Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,370,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,684,000 after buying an additional 759,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,403,000 after buying an additional 669,361 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,774,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,725,000 after buying an additional 496,589 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.