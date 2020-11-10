Raymond James & Associates Sells 445 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Clorox were worth $49,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,150,000 after buying an additional 259,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,035,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Clorox by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clorox by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,216,128 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLX opened at $194.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.52 and a 200-day moving average of $214.13.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.23.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.