Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,254 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,814 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Splunk worth $46,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 399.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 19,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 92.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.1% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $506,268.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $196.32 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.53 and its 200 day moving average is $190.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.