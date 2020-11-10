Raymond James & Associates Sells 967 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,412 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Palo Alto Networks worth $40,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.97.

PANW opened at $252.13 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $275.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

