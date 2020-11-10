Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,641 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $70,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. 140166 increased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Intel stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.