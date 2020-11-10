Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 55,325 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 55,325 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Visa worth $239,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.7% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 26,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Visa by 16.5% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.3% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $212.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.65. The stock has a market cap of $413.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

