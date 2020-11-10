Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $28,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $244.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.94. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $255.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

